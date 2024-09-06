FIFA injury curse strikes Sevilla as defender suffers blow

Multiple La Liga clubs have already had to deal with their players suffering injuries during the international break. Eder Militao and Mikel Oyarzabal are two that have been struck down, and another to be affected by the “FIFA curse” is Loic Bade.

Bade was included in France’s squad for their UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Belgium, although he has now left the camp before the opening match. L’Equipe (via MD) say that the 24-year-old defender has suffered a thigh injury, meaning that he will now return to Sevilla for further medical examinations.

Bade has been ever-present for Los Nervionenses this season, aside from missing the opening match against Las Palmas because he returned late after being involved at the 2024 Olympic Games. He’s started the last three, although he could now be forced to miss out for the next one.

The expectation is that Bade is now doubtful for Sevilla’s MD5 fixture, which is against Getafe at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta will be desperate to have his start defender in contention to start against Los Azulones.