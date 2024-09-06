English coach to be added to Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid backroom staff

Real Madrid are about to make a signing – not for their first team squad, but for Carlo Ancelotti’s backroom staff.

As reported by The Athletic (via Diario AS), Andy Mangan is to be added to the coaching team at Los Blancos. Mangan is currently assistant head coach at English side Stockport County, but he will join the reigning European champions as a coach once his work permit has been approved by Spanish authorities.

Mangan is a left-field appointment, but it’s not as random as it seems. It was a recommendation from Davide Ancelotti – Carlo’s son and assistant manager – that has led to Mangan’s impending arrival – the pair are said to have a close relationship.

As things stand, there is no definitive date for Mangan’s arrival. Real Madrid will hope to have him join up with the rest of Ancelotti’s staff as soon as possible, although he can only do so once approval has been received.