Dani Alves playing football in Barcelona after bail release from rape conviction

Former Brazil, Barcelona and Sevilla right-back Dani Alves remains convicted of rape, but has been seen out and about enjoying his freedom in the Catalan capital. The 41-year-old was released from custody in early April this year.

Alves is currently facing a prison sentence of 4.5 years in prison, damages of €150k and 5 years of supervised release for a rape conviction that was handed out for an incident in December of 2022. He could also be released earlier for good behaviour. However after appealing his sentence, he was released on bail until the result of the appeal is settled.

According to Diario AS, Alves, who has barely been seen out in public, has now been spotted playing football near Parc Guell in Barcelona. They say that Alves has been using pick-up game apps to play anonymously amongst strangers in recent weeks.

The Brazilian was sacked by Mexican side Pumas after the rape allegations came to light. He voluntarily offered himself for arrest, before changing his testimony on several occasions.