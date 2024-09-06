Barcelona to open contract talks with top prospect next week

La Masia has seen multiple breakout stars in the last couple of seasons, and the latest to take Barcelona by storm has been Marc Bernal. The 17-year-old midfielder had started the campaign in excellent form, although he will play no further part in it after he ruptured his ACL last Tuesday against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona were left devastated by Bernal’s injury. As a result, a sort of “consolation prize” is being prepared for him: a new contract. It has been in the pipeline over the last seven days, and now Marca say that official negotiations are to get underway next week.

There's a meeting scheduled for next week to initiate contract talks with Marc Bernal. @MCTorresA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 6, 2024

Bernal only renewed over the summer, although he could also do so for three years because he is under 18. He does not reach this milestone until next May, so it could be that a new contract takes effect at this stage, which would allow him to sign on at Barcelona for another five or six seasons.