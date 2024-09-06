Barcelona still have hope of Nico Williams move next summer

Relations remain tetchy between Athletic Club and Barcelona, after President Joan Laporta made a public play for the former’s star winger, Nico Williams, this summer. They are set to be strained for some time, with the Blaugrana not giving up hope on the 22-year-old.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was seen sharing a joke and conversing with Williams after the two sides faced off in the second game of the season, and it was not to the liking of Athletic president Jon Uriarte. Reports also emerged on Friday that Barcelona were still interested in the Williams, and Matteo Moretto has now confirmed that he is under the impression that ‘Barcelona will still be an option’ for Williams next summer. In his view, it is too early to bury the saga for good, despite Williams’ decision this year.

Of course, Williams is likely to have other options too. Arsenal and Chelsea both enquired about him over the summer, and Aston Villa have been heavily linked with him at points too. With a €58m release clause still in tact, it seems likely that he will be among the top options for any major side looking at a winger next summer.