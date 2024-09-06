Barcelona relations with Nico Williams remain in tact – fresh attempt planned for 2025

Barcelona made Nico Williams their top target for the 2024 summer transfer window, but were stonewalled by the Basque winger, who decided to remain in Bilbao for ‘at least one more year’, in his own words. The 22-year-old is set for a starring role this year for Athletic Club, as they return to action.

For Barcelona, he remains at the top of their agenda though. Sport report that relations with Williams remain in tact, and that a move is intended for the summer of 2025. This will not only give them extra time to put together the €62m necessary to sign Williams, but was also their original plan. The Catalan daily say that they had initially intended to move for Williams next year, but his incredible showing at Euro 2024 persuaded President Joan Laporta to bring their plans forward.

Laporta has promised that Barcelona will be back within their salary limit by the January transfer window, but had made the same promise for this summer, and his credibility is starting to wane when it comes to public declarations on the club’s finances. With nearly a year before Barcelona would look to carry out their plan, plenty can change between then and now.