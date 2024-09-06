Barcelona on course to have important returnee for La Liga resumption next weekend

Barcelona have a rather threadbare squad at the moment due to a number of injury problems. Hansi Flick has had slim picking to choose from in recent weeks, although the hope is that players will start to return in the coming weeks.

As things stand, it will be Ansu Fati that returns to action first. The 21-year-old has been unavailable since July because of a foot injury, but he is now entering the final stages of his recovery. He returned to training earlier in the week, and according to MD, he will be in the matchday squad for next weekend’s Catalan derby against Girona if no setbacks are suffered.

Hansi Flick counts on Ansu Fati for the game vs. Girona. The attacker has many options to enter the squad list. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 6, 2024

Flick has spoken on multiple occasions about how impressed he has been with Fati, and he counts on him greatly. Barcelona will be keen for his return, although with his injury record, it’s clear that no risks can be taken with his recovery.