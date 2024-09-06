Barcelona manager Hansi Flick compared with Real Madrid counterpart Carlo Ancelotti

Barcelona have had a brilliant start to the season, securing four wins out of four in La Liga so far, and scoring 13 goals in the process. It has meant roses and kind words for Hansi Flick in the press, and the new Barcelona manager is making quite the impression.

A recent report by Relevo has even compared Flick to Real Madrid counterpart Carlo Ancelotti, saying Barcelona fans are seeing him in a similar fashion to how Madridistas feel about Ancelotti. The German coach is described as ‘a gentleman’, like the Italian, and cedes all of the protagonism to his players. So far Flick has not looked for excuses, and has also avoided getting into any debates about referees, with the former highlighted by President Joan Laporta as one of his virtues.

All the same, Flick is just four games into his Barcelona tenure, and until things go somewhat sideways, it will be hard to get a true measure of how he holds up under pressure. Certainly the early contrast from Xavi Hernandez, who in the final six months of his spell as Barcelona manager was liable to point the finger, will be refreshing for Blaugrana fans though.