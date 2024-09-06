Barcelona have youngest squad in La Liga for 2024-25 season

It’s been an excellent start to the season for Barcelona, who have won their opening four La Liga matches – this has ensured a four-point lead over the chasing pack at this early stage. Hansi Flick has his side playing excellent football, and it’s even more impressive when taking into account some of the statistics.

The most notable is that Barcelona have the youngest squad in La Liga, with an average age of 24.1. Real Sociedad and Valencia (both 25) complete the podium, while Real Madrid (26.5) and Atletico Madrid (28.1) and 8th and 19th respectively. The side with the oldest average age is Rayo Vallecano at 29.3.

Barcelona’s average age being so low is understanding. They’ve relied on three 17-year-old in these early stages: Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Bernal, who is now set to miss the remainder of the season.

Barcelona have built a good blend of youth and experience, and it remains to be seen how successful that makes them this season.