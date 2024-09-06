Barcelona confirm signing of second Ghanian youngster, arrives next week

In the past few months, Barcelona have increased their efforts on the Africa market – specifically, for highly-rated youngsters playing across the continent. Earlier this week, the arrival of Aziz Issah from Dreams FC was confirmed, and he won’t be the only Ghanian teenager to make the move.

David Oduro will land in Barcelona on Sunday. The Ghanaian full-back's bureaucratic issues are resolved already. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 6, 2024

Barcelona have announced the signing of David Oduro, 18. The powerful left-back has signed a three-year contract in the Catalan capital, which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. Sport say that he is expected to arrive next week, with bureaucratic issues having now been solved.

Like Issah, Oduro will initially be deployed for Barca Atletic. If he impresses for the subsidiary over the coming months, there could be a chance that he is elevated to the first team by the end of this season.

Barcelona have high hopes for Oduro, who re-affirms the club’s commitment to sign talented African youngsters. It remains to be seen how he adapts to life in Spanish football, but if he can do so successfully, he will be one to watch.