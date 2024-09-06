AC Milan could move for reported Barcelona target in winter transfer window

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka was tipped to be England’s latest wonderkid a couple of years ago, and with Barcelona interested, was snapped up by the Blues. He still has admirers on the continent though.

Not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans this season, Chukwuemeka was offered to Napoli during negotiations between the two clubs for Romelu Lukaku. SOS Fanta also report that had AC Milan received the right bid to allow Ismael Bennacer out the door at the end of the transfer window, their preferred option was a move for Chukwuemeka rather than Adrien Rabiot, who is currently a free agent. If Milan are again looking for a midfielder in the January transfer window, then Chukwuemeka could be back on the agenda.

Chukwuemeka was one of the reported options for Barcelona in late August too, as a potentially economic alternative. The Blaugrana moved for Stefan Bajcetic late in a loan deal, but were unable to make the necessary registration guarantees. With Marc Bernal out for the season, it would be no surprise if Barcelona were on the hunt for a midfielder in January too, should they have the money to do so.