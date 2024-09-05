“We work much more than before” – Pedri provides insight into Hansi Flick’s Barcelona

Over the last three years, the injury struggles of Pedri have been documented extensively. The 21-year-old has suffered with regular hamstring problems, and these have significantly affected his playing time since the start of the 2021-22 season.

He was also injured over the summer, albeit that was caused by a strong challenge from former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. He has since returned to action for Barcelona, and he has been able to start three of the four matches played so far this season.

Hansi Flick’s arrival could spark a change, as he told MD that he, and his Barcelona teammates, are much fitter because of Hansi Flick’s arrival.

“At the club, we work much more than before. I think that the physical trainers who have come in do us very well. We worked very hard and that shows in the game. The team does not go down after the 70th or 80th minute, but maintains the physical level.

“It’s true that I returned later (because of Euro 2024), but those that did the pre-season gave it a lot of hard work. A lot of strength, a lot of physical work exercises. And when we arrived they gave us a final push until the games started.”

Pedri: "Yes, I feel liberated under Flick. Also physically you can see that I am much better to be able to do different things. Flick is very good at it, giving us confidence." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 5, 2024

The fitness regime implemented by Flick at Barcelona could allow injuries to become less of a threat, as muscle strength and endurance should be higher. Pedri is one that would be a big beneficiary of this.