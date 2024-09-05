“The only thing I have to say” – Spanish government issues response to Vinicius Junior

During a recent interview with CNN, Vinicius Junior called on Spain to do more in its fight against racism. As part of this, the Real Madrid attacker also stated that the country should lose its rights to host the 2030 World Cup if insufficient progress is made in the build-up to the tournament.

Dani Carvajal replied to his club teammate on Wednesday, and less than 24 hours later, the Spanish government have had their say. Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who is the Minister of the Interior, dismissed suggestions that Spain is a racist country (via Diario AS). However, he did express his concern about the number of incidents taking place in the sporting environment.

“The only thing I have to say is that our country is a country where respect for diversity is part of our DNA and, therefore, our effective and direct fight against all discriminatory conduct.

“In the field of sport, we are concerned. We continue to work on the new instruction issued by the Secretary of State for Security to further clarify the role of the security coordinator within his competences.”

