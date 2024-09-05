Serbia stalemate with Spain held on UEFA Nations League opener

Spain kicked off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a dour draw in Serbia.

Luis de la Fuente stuck with the majority of the same starting line up who won the Euro 2024 title in July.

However, their first game of the 2024/25 season was far less exciting, as they failed break down a resolute home defence in Belgrade.

Both sides survived on half chances in the first hour before Spain almost nicked a win on the road in the closing stages.

Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal lashed wide from close range before being kept out by former Mallorca goal keeper Predrag Rajković in the dying minutes.

Lamine Yamal vs Serbia Another class game for the youngsterpic.twitter.com/InuLu9Jc6D — J  (@FutbolJan10) September 5, 2024

De la Fuente’s team now head to Switzerland for the second game of their League A Group 4 campaign as they face the Swiss on September 8 at the Stade de Genève.

Spain have a home double header in the October window as they take on Denmark in Murcia and host Serbia in Cordoba.

Images via Getty Images