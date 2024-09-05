Rodri reveals key trait in Real Madrid’s Champions League success

Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez has offered an insight on how Real Madrid handle Champions League pressure.

Los Blancos are the most successful club in the history of the tournament with 15 titles including its predecessor in the UEFA European Cup.

As part of that dominance, the club have won six European crowns since 2014, as they have mastered huge games to win the biggest prize in continental club football.

Rodri played a vital role in City’s first ever Champions League title win in 2023, including a semi final victory against Real Madrid, but the Spain international believes their ability to cope with setbacks sets them apart.

“Look at Real Madrid, against Liverpool (in a first leg of the 2023 Round of 16 at Anfield) they were 2-0 down, I saw their faces and thought – ‘these guys aren’t worried'”, as per an interview with BBC Sport.

“I said to my teammates – ‘do you see their faces?’. They were like ‘it’s okay, we’ll turn this around, no need to worry’ and they did it.”

The game Rodri referred to was one of Real Madrid’s incredible European turnarounds, despite an eventual loss to City, with a 5-2 victory on Merseyside.

Real Madrid have been drawn against Liverpool in the league phase of the Champions League this season in the fourth meeting the teams in the last five campaigns.