Real Madrid superstar “sends message” on social media following Ballon d’Or snub

On Wednesday, France Football announced their 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. There are nine La Liga players nominated, with six coming from Real Madrid. However, one of them is not Rodrygo Goes, despite a strong 2023-24 season from the Brazilian attacker.

Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are the Real Madrid players up for the award, and Rodrygo firmly believes that he should have made that list up to seven. Upon the announcement of the nominees, he took to Instagram with a post that appeared to be aimed at France Football.

🚨⚪️ Rodrygo after being excluded from Ballon d’Or top 30 nominees. pic.twitter.com/hNUu1AT3F7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2024

Rodrygo managed 17 goals in 51 appearances for Real Madrid last season, including five during the successful Champions League run. It can certainly be called harsh that he was not included, although he could use this snub to fuel a fire that would take him up another level in 2024-25. Los Blancos will certainly hope that this is the case.