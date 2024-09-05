Real Madrid star to leave Brazil camp after injury blow

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will leave Brazil’s international camp due to injury.

Th centre back is expected to fly back to Spain in the coming hours after suffering a thigh pull in training with his national team.

Militao is one of four Real Madrid players called up by the Samba Boys for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

The 26-year-old missed the majority of last season, after tearing his cruciate ligament, and the latest setback will cause major concern back in Madrid.

As per the latest update from Relevo, tests in the Brazil camp confirmed thigh strain, and he will now be released from national team duty.

Real Madrid are back in action at Real Sociedad on September 14 but Militao is a major doubt for the trip to San Sebastian

Initial estimates hint at a 2-3 week absence for Militao, and could miss up to five games across all competitions, including the derby with Atletico Madrid on September 29.