Real Madrid star gaining prominence under Carlo Ancelotti due to competitor’s drop in performance

This season is a big one for Fran Garcia. The expected arrival of Alphonso Davies next summer will place his Real Madrid future in serious doubt. If the Canadian international does come, it is expected that he will be the left-back that departs the club, with Ferland Mendy currently first-choice in the position.

However, Mendy has had a difficult start to the season, which began with a red card in Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Mallorca. That allowed Garcia to start against Real Valladolid on MD2, and he dually impressed – although he was replaced by Mendy once he returned from suspension.

Despite this, MD say that Garcia is gaining prominence in the eyes of Carlo Ancelotti. This is amplified by the fact that he replaced Mendy during Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Real Betis when it was still goalless.

With a hectic schedule on the horizon for Real Madrid, it is expected that Garcia will receive plenty of playing time over the coming weeks. This will give him the opportunity to stake his claim for the regular starting spot.