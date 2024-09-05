Real Betis receive positive injury news following Isco setback

Earlier this week, Real Betis received the crushing news that they would need without Isco for an extended period of time, with it being confirmed that the 32-year-old is to undergo a second surgery on the leg injury he sustained back in May. It’s expected that he will be unavailable for the next 3-4 months at least.

Betis could do with some good news on the back of this, and they could be able to get it. According to Diario AS, Cedric Bakambu is pushing to be available for Los Verdiblancos’ first match after the international break, against Leganes at the Benito Villamarin.

Bakambu has been another long-term absentee for Betis. He’s been out since April, but soon, he should return to action – it would be fantastic news for head coach Manuel Pellegrini, who has had to rely on Aitor Ruibal to be his first-choice striker during the opening matches of the season.