Real Betis considering sale of midfielder after receiving €8m offer from Qatar

Real Betis have been very busy in the transfer window over the past 2-3 months, and despite the summer window having closed in Spain, their business may not be complete yet.

Rodri Sanchez was strongly linked with a move away throughout the summer, but by the time that the deadline passed last Friday, he was still at Betis. However, he could now be on his way to Qatar, where an unnamed club has submitted an €8m offer to acquire his services – as reported by El Desmarque (via Marca).

Rodri’s representatives were the ones to receive notification of the offer, and it has been passed on to Betis. At this stage, club bosses are considering whether to accept.

Betis would probably have accepted straight away if the transfer window was still open. However, taking into account the injury setback suffered by Isco, Nabil Fekir’s departure and the fact that a replacement cannot be signed, it could end up being that the proposal is turned down.