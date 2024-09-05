Rafa Mir banned from Valencia training following recent arrest

Valencia were rocked earlier this week when it was announced that Rafa Mir had been arrested after allegations of sexual assault had been made against him. The 27-year-old has since been released from custody, although the matter is now being investigated by the relevant authorities.

Mir’s release means that he is able to return to training with Valencia. However, he will not do so for the time being. As reported by EFE (via MD), club bosses have asked to striker to stay away from the next two training sessions, taking place on Thursday and Friday.

Ruben Baraja’s squad will have the weekend off because of the international break, meaning that Mir would not return to training until next week. In that time, Valencia intend to investigate his case, which will allow them to determine their next steps.

Mir has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, which is set to continue on through these investigations.