Predicted Teams Serbia-Spain: Lamine Yamal to not be risked for UEFA Nations League opener

Spain begin the defence of their UEFA Nations League title on Thursday, as they take on Serbia in Belgrade in the first match of their 2024-25 Group A campaign. Luis de la Fuente’s side will be aiming to continue the spectacular form shown over the last 15 months, which culminated in Euro 2024 success during the summer.

Diario AS have revealed their expected Spain line-up for the match in the Serbian capital. The likes of Unai Simon (injured), Rodri Hernandez (suspended) and Alvaro Morata (injured/suspended) will play no part, while it is also noted that Lamine Yamal is not likely to start after coming off discomfort from last weekend.

David Raya will earn a rare start, with the defence being the same that played throughout Euro 2024. Martin Zubimendi is to replace Rodri, with Dani Olmo instead of Lamine Yamal on the right wing. Finally, Mikel Oyarzabal – who was the matchwinner in the European Championship final – is set to be Morata’s replacement.

Spain will fancy their chances of kicking off their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign strongly. It will be very interesting to see how the new European champions get on in Belgrade.