Pedri identifies Manchester City superstar as dream Barcelona teammate

Ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League opener against Serbia on Thursday evening, various La Roja have been involved in media duties over the last few days. One of those is Pedri, who took part in an interview with Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Pedri took part in a quick-fire quiz with MD, during which he was asked about a number of topics. He revealed that he would love to be “re-born” as Dani Olmo, his interest in playing as a right-back, and that he would hate to share a flat with Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal.

The 21-year-old was also asked who his dream teammate would be – he opted for Manchester City’s goalscoring machine, Erling Haaland. Coincidentally, the Norwegian is something that has been appreciated within the offices of Can Barca for a considerable period of time.

If Barcelona can manage to sort out their financial problems in the coming years, a move for Haaland could become viable. He would certainly be the best possible successor to Robert Lewandowski, who will almost certainly be leaving the club in either 2025 or 2026.

