Nacho Fernandez: I needed a radical change after leaving Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has opened on his reason for leaving the club this summer.

The veteran centre back opted to end his 23-year link with the club after making the call to leave Spanish football for Saudi Arabia.

After deciding against a renewal in Madrid, Nacho accepted a two year contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah on a bumper salary in the Middle East.

The offer of an extra year was rumoured to be a key factor in Nacho accepting the deal with Real Madrid sticking to their policy of one-year extensions for players aged 30+.

The 34-year-old has now offered some context on why he accepted a major change as a new career challenge begins in Khobar.

“I needed a radical change. Al-Qadsiah bet on me very strongly, they showed me a lot of affection from the first moment. I felt the need to try a new experience”, as per an interview with the Saudi Pro League, via Marca.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, leaving the club of my life was very difficult, but I thought it through a lot.”

Al-Qadsiah have enjoyed a strong start to the Saudi domestic season, following their promotion back to the top flight, with Nacho starting in their opening two wins of the campaign.