Luka Modric casts doubt on playing at 2026 World Cup – “I don’t know if it is realistic”

Luka Modric understands that he is coming to the end of his career. The 38-year-old is no longer as prominent as he once was at Real Madrid, although he is still key for Carlo Ancelotti – that will continue to be the case until he decides to end his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s a testament to Modric’s ability and fitness levels that he is still playing top-level football at his age – not only on the domestic front, but also internationally. He still plays regularly for Croatia, for whom he is the captain. However, he does have doubts about how long he can last.

Naturally, the 2026 World Cup is in Modric’s mind, as it is the next big international tournament. However, he will be 40 when it comes around, and as he told the media this week (via MD), he’s unsure about whether he will be of the required level to play in North America.

“The World Cup is in the distant future ,and at my age, I can’t plan too much. The first objective is to do their best in the Nations League and then we’ll see. I can’t confirm anything because there’s a long way to go, and I don’t know whether it is realistic at my age.”

It will be a sad day for all Croatians when Modric does hang up his boots at international level. Real Madrid would probably prefer to have it happen sooner rather than later, so as to mitigate the risk of possible injuries.