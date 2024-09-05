Luis de la Fuente confirms Mikel Oyarzabal injury blow

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has offered a concerning injury update on Mikel Oyarzabal.

La Roja were held to a 0-0 draw in Serbia in their opening game of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League in Belgrade.

On a night of few chances in the Serbian capital, de la Fuente was short on positives at full time, on their first appearance since winning Euro 2024.

Oyarzabal was thrown on as a second half substitute by de la Fuente but his night ended with a serious looking injury in the closing minutes.

The Real Sociedad captain was stretchered off and he left the Red Star Stadium on crutches.

🚨Mikel Oyarzabal leaves the Red Star Stadium on crutches as Luis de la Fuente an 'bad ankle sprain' for the Real Sociedad captain https://t.co/3mAXDsOo0N — Football España (@footballespana_) September 5, 2024

De la Fuente confirmed ‘a bad ankle sprain’ for Oyarzabal with tests tomorrow to assess the extent of damage to the 27-year-old’s ankle.

Regardless of the test result, Oyarzabal is certain to miss the trip to Switzerland and he will return to San Sebastian, with an update on his recovery to be confirmed by his club.