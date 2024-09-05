Liverpool legend believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is “tailor-made” for Real Madrid

Real Madrid could look to sign a new right-back next summer, with current options Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez both seeing their contracts run out at the end of this season. Furthermore, both players are coming towards the end of their respective careers, and as of yet, there is no obvious success.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is someone that Real Madrid hold an interest in, and they will pursue him in the coming months if he is to be available as a free agent next summer. Speaking on Three Up Front, William Hill’s podcast, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes that a move to the Spanish capital is entirely possible for the English international.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is tailor-made for Real Madrid in terms of the way he plays, and he’s got an unbelievable delivery – not to mention he’s good friends with Jude Bellingham. He could end up at Madrid and that message may already have been relayed to Liverpool.

“I don’t see any obvious reason to take Trent off against Manchester United, other than if they know he’s leaving. They’d still want to keep him on side for the rest of the season and he’ll go for free at the end of it. The message that he’s made up his mind may already have been relayed to the higher-ups at the club. He’s running his contract down. If you’re going to leave Liverpool, where else other than Real Madrid can you really go to better yourself?”

It remains to be seen whether Alexander-Arnold does end up at Real Madrid. If he does, there’s no doubt that he’d be a fantastic addition.