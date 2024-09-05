Jude Bellingham launches YouTube channel on Real Madrid debut year

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is branching out into YouTube via his new dedicated channel.

Bellingham was an instant hit in Madrid, in a sensational first campaign in the Spanish capital with 19 La Liga goals, as Los Blancos won the league title and the UEFA Champions League.

The England star has seen his start to the 2024/25 campaign disrupted by injury and he remained in Madrid to work on his fitness after being ruled out of international duty this month.

🚨Jude Bellingham is launching a new YouTube series from September 12 🚨 https://t.co/abj4t4fBVN — Football España (@footballespana_) September 5, 2024

However, despite the setback, Bellingham offered an exciting update to fans with news of a fresh behind-the-scenes YouTube series focused on his first year in Madrid.

Bellingham confirmed his ‘Out of the Flodlights’ mini series will feature four free weekly episodes, available on YouTube, starting from September 12.

Details on what is included in episodes is yet to be revealed, but fans will be hoping to get a glimpse at Bellingham’s off-field life, as he settled in at one of the world’s biggest football clubs.