“I’ve scored, so things are working” – Kylian Mbappe reflects on start of Real Madrid career

It may not have been the easiest start to life at Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe, given that he failed to score in his opening three La Liga matches. However, he did score against Atalanta on his competitive debut, and two goals against Real Betis on MD4 also helped ease some of the pressure he has been under.

Mbappe has now left the Real Madrid squad for the first time since his arrival, as he prepares to captain France in their opening UEFA Nations League matches. He spoke to the media (via Diario AS) on Thursday, during which he reflected on his time at Los Blancos so far.

“I’m very happy to be at Real Madrid. Everything is working very well. It’s improving my performance little by little. I’ve scored, so things are working. I come with the same energy as always to the French national team.”

On Friday, France face Italy at the Parc des Princes, and it will be first time that Mbappe has returned to Paris Saint-Germain’s stadium since leaving in the summer. He admitted to being exciting to playing in the arena again.

“The stadium is special. I have spent many years here and I have many memories. It’s the stadium I know best from my career at the moment. I have only good memories with my family, with the players. Tomorrow’s reception, I don’t expect much. The most important thing is to win and start the Nations League well.”