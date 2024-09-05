Isco unlikely to return for Real Betis until 2025

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Isco would need to undergo a second surgery on the leg injury he suffered in May. The 32-year-old has been recovering over the last 3.5 months, and despite hope that he would be able to return soon, his lay-off will now be extended considerably.

Relevo say that Betis have been left devastated by the news that they will be without their talisman for longer than expected. He will go under the knife in the coming days, and the likelihood is that he will be out for 3-4 months, although an exact return date has not been established as Los Verdiblancos do not want to put any added pressure on to Isco.

It seems very unlikely that Isco will play before the winter break, meaning that a return to action in 2025 is the probable outcome. Betis will be determined to have him back at 100% at the earliest possible opportunity, although they do have new signing Giovani Lo Celso that can cover in his absence.