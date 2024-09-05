“I always thought…” – Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid labelled as “strange”

There has been plenty of scrutiny of Kylian Mbappe in the opening stages of this season. He failed to score in any of his opening three matches in La Liga, although he did net on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, while also scoring a brace in Real Madrid’s last match against Real Betis.

Speaking to NewBettingOffers.co.uk, former footballer Chris Waddle believes that the scrutiny on Mbappe is expected, given the status he holds. The 25-year-old’s decision to join Real Madrid was also questioned.

“He’s got great ability and I’m sure he’ll be a massive hit at Real Madrid. He’s a fantastic footballer and he’s got the move he’s always wanted. Expectations are massive, he’s a superstar.

“I always thought it was a strange move, because he wants to play on the left wing and he’s never going to play there at Real Madrid. They’ve already got two wingers who have done very well over the last few years, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. I still think they’ll get more out of him by playing him on the left, but he’s played down the middle and got himself off the mark.”

Waddle expects Los Blancos to be a force once again this season, although the continual injury problems that plague them could be devastating.

“This Real Madrid team look like they could be dominant in the Champions League. They are the team to beat in La Liga and in Europe. But if they get a few injuries, it could cost them.”