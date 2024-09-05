Endrick Felipe set for key Brazil role against Ecuador and Paraguay

Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe is in line for a busy international break with Brazil.

The 18-year-old was one of four Los Blancos players called up for international duty for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Teammate Eder Militao has already been released from the squad due to injury but Endrick remains in Dorival Junior’s plans.

He has already made a name for himself with the national team after scoring a friendly winner against England at Wembley in March.

Endrick has already scored his first club goal in Madrid, despite playing less than 15 minutes of La Liga action, and Junior is prepared to count on him for a starting role with the Samba Boys.

“Endrick, without being a starter in one of the best teams in the world, has the credentials to be in the national team and play 90 minutes”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Brazil need to improve their form to avoid any drama in World Cup qualification, with six games on the schedule before the end of 2024, after six played in 2023.

From the first three matches, Brazil secured just two wins, and lost out to old rivals Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia.

Ahead of the September window, they are sixth the CONMEBOL rankings, with only the top six qualifying automatically.