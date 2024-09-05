Cristiano Ronaldo committed to Portugal after breaking 900 goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken more ground in his incredible career after netting his 900th goal for club and country.

Ronaldo opened up speculation on his international future ahead of the September break after turning 39 at the start of 2024.

He will be 41 by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls around and his participation relies heavily on his ability to stay fit in the next two years.

His contract at Al Nassr ends at the completion of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season with the option to extend for a further year.

Despite the pressure of considering international retirement, Ronaldo is open minded, as he scored a 131st international goal in Portugal’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League win at home to Croatia.

“Portugal winning Euros is equivalent to winning a World Cup”, he said at full time.

“I’ve already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted. I’m not motivated by that. I’m motivated by enjoying football and the records come naturally.”

Ronaldo holds the record for men’s international caps (213) and goals (131) ahead of old rival Lionel Messi (109) in the latter race.

The chance to score over 1000 goals could keep Ronaldo going but it will require a huge effort to maintain his level.