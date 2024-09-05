Barcelona star “close” to making return from long-term injury, surgery currently not being considered

Barcelona are desperate for the return of Frenkie de Jong. Marc Bernal’s ACL injury means that Hansi Flick only has three defensive midfield options for the coming months, those being Marc Casado, Pedri and Eric Garcia. With a hectic fixture list to come, the Dutchman will be a valuable re-addition to the line-up.

De Jong has been out since April with a problematic ankle injury. He was supposed to return within 4-5 weeks, but discomfort has meant that he is still yet to make his comeback almost five months later.

However, it is coming soon. According to Relevo, sources close to de Jong say that his return is “close”, with it being entirely possible that he is back in training inside the next couple of weeks.

Breaking: Frenkie de Jong is in the final stretch of his recovery. He's ruling out surgery, and could reappear after the international break. Hansi Flick expects a lot from the Dutchman. @alexpintanel pic.twitter.com/8FbclWDX0N — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 5, 2024

Barcelona are concerned about de Jong, and they have considered surgery to rectify the injury for good. However, this is something that the player himself has rejected, as he targets a return to action in the very near future.