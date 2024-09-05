Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal vows to “leave his mark on football” following Ballon d’Or nomination

Lamine Yamal’s first full season in professional football was one to remember. He was one of Barcelona’s best players during the 2023-24 campaign, and over the summer, he played a major role in Spain winning Euro 2024 – he also collected the Young Player of the Tournament award because of his impressive performances.

Taking all of this into account, it makes sense that he was one of the 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, which will be handed out later this year. France Football announced the 17-year-old’s nomination on Wednesday, and when they spoke to him recently (via MD), he gave a short answer on the ultimate goal he wants to achieve during his career.

“I want to leave my mark on football.”

Some may argue that Lamine Yamal is already beginning to lay a legacy. He is quickly becoming one of the best footballers in the world, and Barcelona are extremely privileged to have him as their own.