Barcelona made to wait in pursuit of Senegalese target following serious knee injury

Barcelona have stepped up their scouting network in Africa in recent times. Joan Laporta has demanded that the club has a strong focus on emerging talents across the continent, and earlier this week, a deal to sign Ghanaian winger Aziz Issah from Dreams FC was reached – he will surely not be the last to come to Catalonia.

One player that Barcelona have had on their radar for some time is Amara Diouf, a 16-year-old Senegalese attacker. He is part of the Generation Foot in his home country, and in recent months, a number of big clubs across Europe have taken interest in his services.

However, none of them – including Barcelona – will be able to sign him for a little while yet. As per Sport, Diouf has suffered a serious knee injury, which is father has blamed on negligence from Generation Foot.

“They gave him injections to remove the fluid from his knee and so he could keep playing. it is inhumane.”

Barcelona are likely to continue monitoring Diouf once he returns from this injury. They will hope that it doesn’t set him back too much in his development.