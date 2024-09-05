Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen leaves door open to Bundesliga return

It’s been over 10 years since Marc-Andre Ter Stegen left Borussia Monchengladbach to join Barcelona. The 32-year-old has been a key player for the vast majority of those years, and for the time being at least, there appears to be no sign of that changing.

Barcelona are very happy with Ter Stegen, despite a clear drop in performance in the last 12 months. They have no plans to get rid of him, and the player himself told a press conference on Thursday that he does not intend to depart any time soon either. However, he does not rule out returning to Germany in the future.

“I have a relatively long contract in Barcelona. I’m very happy there. My family is happy in Catalonia. I’m just looking forward to the season, that’s where my focus is. You never know what will happen in the future. I don’t know if playing in Germany will be a goal for me again in the future. We’ll see. But generally speaking, I’m very happy with my situation and with where I am at the moment.”

Ter Stegen is under contract at Barcelona until 2028. He could realistically end up continuing as first-choice goalkeeper until that time, although he’d surely have to stop the downward trajectory he has shown in the last year in order for that to be the case. Equally, he could decide sooner to return to Germany, if that is his wish.