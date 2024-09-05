Athletic Club star sets out ‘world’s best’ mission

Spain and Athletic Club star Unai Simon has set out a clear target for the next stage of his career.

The Basque stopper is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on a persistent wrist injury after securing the Euro 2024 title this summer.

Simon played through the pain at the tournament, to propel Spain to a first major title since 2012, with the decision made after the competition.

He is not expected to return until the start of 2025 but his spot as No.1 in Bilbao and for the national team remains undisputed.

After rejecting transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League, Simon agreed a contract extension at Athletic Club until 2029, and he is expected to complete his career at the Estadio San Mames.

Despite not being in the running for a La Liga title challenge, Simon has set a high personal ceiling, after being nominated for the 2024 Lev Yashin Trophy for 2024.

“I want to be the world’s best goal keeper here at Athletic Club.”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“It’s wonderful and precious for Athletic fans , for this whole family, to come together and fight for this badge.”

Simon has been named on a 10-player shortlist for the award with the winner confirmed as part of the Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 28.