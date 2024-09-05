Alexander Sorloth: I want to be Atletico Madrid’s hitman

Alexander Sorloth has a clear goal in mind at Atletico Madrid this season.

The Norwegian international completed a summer move from Villarreal after a €35m transfer deal was agreed to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Sorloth finished second on the La Liga top scorer list last season, with 23 league goals in Castellon, and he wants to build on that in Madrid.

The 28-year-old has already found the net as a Los Rojiblancos player and he revealed a key meeting with Diego Simeone convinced to join.

“In the first meeting, Simeone told me he had given me a nickname. He called me Hitman”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“After last year’s goals, he wants me to be a ‘Hitman’ for the whole season, focused on putting the ball in the net, so I will try to live up to the nickname.”

Sorloth scored on his debut for Atletico Madrid on the opening weekend of the season but Simeone has not settled on a starting attack this season.

He started two of the following three matches, ahead of the international window, with Simeone open to rotating between him, fellow new signing Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid return to La Liga action at home to Valencia on September 15 as they aim to extend their unbeaten start to the new campaign.