WATCH: Jude Bellingham surprises locals with how he is spending his international break without England duty

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is one of the few members of the squad that has not jetted off for international duty, as he recovers from a foot injury. Bellingham took locals in Madrid by complete surprise on Tuesday with how he is spending his time off.

Bellingham’s foot problem ruled him out of participating in England’s Nation’s League clashes against Ireland and Finland, missing out on Lee Carsley’s first squad. Few people in Madrid are more well-known, or more recognisable, with his face often hanging off 50ft adverts around town.

Yet the 21-year-old was seen sat down on a terrace in the popular area of La Latina in the city, enjoying some tapas with his parents on Tuesday. He then headed up to Templo de Debod, an Egyptian monument, in the afternoon, where tourists often head for a view of the palace and the city.

Last year, Bellingham was seen doing some Christmas shopping with his mother on the main street in Madrid, Gran Via. While the majority of Real Madrid players are rarely seen in public, isolating themselves from the usual life in the city, Bellingham seems to enjoy the local culture in Spain.

He is expected to be back in action towards the end of September, with the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid on the 29th of September believed to be his targeted return.

