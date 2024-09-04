WATCH: Athletic Club icon Iker Muniain arrives in Argentina to sign with new club

Athletic Club icon Iker Muniain looks as if he has finally found his next club, over two months after leaving the Basque giants. He will play in Argentina, although not where many thought.

Muniain is a self-professed River Plate fan, and it looked like a real possibility at one point, but not long after the arrival of Marcelo Gallardo as manager, it was ruled out. However Muniain has now arrived in Buenos Aires, with Relevo reporting that he will join San Lorenzo.

He was greeted by a throng of journalists following his arrival at Ezeiza, and said he was happy to be back in the Argentine capital.

“Let’s see if it can happen. I’m very happy to be back here. I’m looking forward to it.”

Iker Muniain has arrived in Argentina, as he looks set to sign for San Lorenzo. pic.twitter.com/ASOABvSJcF — Football España (@footballespana_) September 4, 2024

Muniain joined Athletic Club at the age of just 11, spending two decades in Bilbao, and making his debut at just 16 in San Mames. Now a veteran, it appears he may be close to another historic stadium in El Gasometro. While it is believed he has offers from elsewhere, Muniain is attracted by the passion felt for football in Argentina.