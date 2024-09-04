Two Barcelona, one Real Madrid: Kopa Trophy nominees feature three La Liga starlets

France Football have begun to roll out the nominations ahead of their award ceremony later this year. The Ballon d’Or is the most popular honour, although the new winner of the Kopa Trophy will also be decided.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham won the award in 2023, and there is a good chance that it stays in La Liga for 2024. Three of the 10 nominees are from the Spanish top flight: Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi (both Barcelona), and Arda Guler (Real Madrid). Former Girona winger Savinho, who signed for Manchester City in the summer, has also been included.

🚨🌟 Kopa Trophy nominees for the Best Young Talent at the Ballon d’Or. Who would you vote? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lXMdop2H8J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2024

The expectation is that it will be Lamine Yamal collecting the award, on his back of his spellbinding performances for Barcelona and Spain over the course of the 2023-24 season – which he played the vast majority of as a 16-year-old. Helping La Roja win Euro 2024 is also sure to help his bid to collect the trophy.