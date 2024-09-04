Three La Liga goalkeepers nominated for 2024 Yashin Trophy

On Wednesday, France Football rolled out its nominee for various awards that will handed out during the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, which will take place later this year. La Liga has been well-represented across the board, and that includes the Yashin Trophy.

Three goalkeepers from the Spanish top flight are up for nomination. The first is Andriy Lunin, who deputised fantastically in the absence of Thibaut Courtois last season – he played a big role in Real Madrid winning La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

The second nominee is Giorgi Mamardashvili. Not only was the 23-year-old one of the best ‘keepers in La Liga with Valencia last season, he was also in top form at Euro 2024, where he helped Georgia secure a knockout round place.

Unai Simon is the final La Liga player up for the award. Like Mamardashvili, he was excellent in La Liga with Athletic Club, and he also played a big part in Spain winning Euro 2024.

🚨🧤 Best Goalkeeper nominees at the Ballon d’Or! Who would you vote as best GK? 🏅 pic.twitter.com/no0kUn4Eie — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2024

All three would be deserved winners, although it remains to be seen whether anyone can take home the trophy.