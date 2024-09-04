Testimony of alleged victim in Rafa Mir case has been revealed

Earlier this week, Valencia striker Rafa Mir was arrested by Spanish authorities amid allegations of sexual assault. He has now been released from police custody, say Relevo.

Two women failed the complaint Mir, following an incident that took place after Valencia’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal on Saturday night. El Mundo have now revealed testimony from one of the alleged victims.

Mir is alleged to have “put one of the victims in the bathroom, closed the door and locked it so that she could not leave”. It’s also alleged that “he sat her on top of a sink and proceeded to insert his fingers into her v***** without removing her skort.”

Mir’s lawyers have categorically denied the allegations levelled against the Valencia striker, claiming that the incident was consensual. The matter is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with the investigation set to proceed following the 27-year-old’s release from police custody.