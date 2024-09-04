Real Madrid’s Champions League “lucky charm” projected to have similar role in 2024-25

Last season, Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League/European Cup title. Young winger Jeremy de Leon did not receive a medal from UEFA, but according to those from within the club, he played a big role in the success.

Throughout the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, de Leon was referred to as Real Madrid’s “lucky charm” in the Champions League. He travelled with the first team as an extra unregistered player for some of Los Blancos’ away fixtures in the knockout rounds, which included the semi-final in Munich and the final at Wembley.

De Leon could hold a similar role this season too, as Diario AS have reported that he has not been registered by Real Madrid for the Champions League – the league phase fixtures at least. Several youngsters have been added on to the B list, but not de Leon.

It remains to be seen whether de Leon is in Ancelotti’s thoughts for a similar role this season. He became a popular figure in the Real Madrid dressing room because of his status as a lucky charm, so it’s entirely possible that he returns.