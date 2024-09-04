Real Madrid given double injury boost amid fears of international break

Real Madrid already have six players struggling for fitness, and that is before their players have been involved in their national team fixtures, which last season brought them no shortage of problems. However the treatment table is already looking a little better.

As per Diario AS, Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni will return to action next week. Both French internationals traveled to Clairefontaine to join up with their national team, but were sent home by Les Bleus to deal with muscle problems. Neither will train this week, instead doing work in the gym.

Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti should be able to call on both for their trip to Anoeta to face Real Sociedad, in a tricky away tie off the back of the international break. Following the loss of Dani Ceballos, who joins David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Jesus Vallejo and Jude Bellingham on the sidelines, it will be a welcome relief for the Italian.

Mendy will likely start ahead of Fran Garcia, and similarly, there is no obvious replacement for Tchouameni in the squad currently. Real Sociedad have their own injury issues, after right-back Hamari Traore was ruled out for the season, and Brais Mendez also picked up an injury in their 0-0 draw with Getafe.