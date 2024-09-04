Real Madrid and Girona in contention to win France Football’s Team of the Year award

La Liga have been well-represented in the nominees for various France Football awards, which will be handed out at the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony later this year. Team of the Year sees two Spanish clubs in contention for the honour.

Real Madrid are one of the two, as expected. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had an incredible 2023-24 season, winning a treble of La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup. Los Blancos were dominant domestically aside from a defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, and are very worthy nominees.

The second La Liga side up for the award is Girona. The Catalans shocked everyone with their performances in 2023-24, as they manged to secure a third-place finish in La Liga – not only finishing above Atletico Madrid, but also running Barcelona extremely close for a Top 2 finish.

🚨🌟 Team of the Year nominees at the Ballon d’Or! Which team would you vote as best one? 🏅 pic.twitter.com/giFJKnUP3n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2024

Real Madrid are favourites for the award, although they will need to fend off Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Girona.