Real Betis reveal discarded players for UEFA Conference League, Isco one of three following surgery decision

Real Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini has announced the squad that will be at his disposal for the six league phase matches of this season’s UEFA Conference League.

Due to registration rules, Betis have been forced to leave out three first team players from their squad. One of those is Isco Alarcon, who will find it very difficult to play before the end of 2024 after it was decided that a second surgery is needed to resolve his injury woes.

Summer signing Iker Losada has also been left out, with Giovani Lo Celso and Rodri Sanchez expected to be the options used by Pellegrini in attacking midfield. The final player omitted is Fran Vieites, with youth goalkeeper Manu Gonzalez – who does not require registration – preferred to the 25-year-old.

Betis will certainly fancy their chances of progressing to the Conference League knockout rounds with relative ease. Looking at their squad, there is more than enough quality available for that to be achieved.