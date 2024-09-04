Nine La Liga stars in the running to win 2024 Ballon d’Or

France Football have announced the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or. The 2023-24 season was an excellent one for La Liga, and rightly so, there are many nominees from the Spanish top flight.

Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe are the six Real Madrid players to be in contention, while former Los Blancos star Toni Kroos is also in the running. It’s expected that the winner will be one of them, with Bellingham and Vinicius seen as the leading candidates.

Barcelona have two nominees: Lamine Yamal, who is also up for the Kopa Trophy, and Dani Olmo. The final player on the list is Nico Williams, who had a fantastic Euro 2024 campaign with Spain.

The winner will be unveiled when the Ballon d’Or ceremony later this year. It is probable that the award will be returning to La Liga, where it was regularly during the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era.