Memphis Depay still searching for club after La Liga option grows distant

Former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is still yet to find a club after terminating his contract at the Metropolitano. He is believed to be happy living in Spain, but it looks as if his chances of remaining are now slim.

There have been relatively few rumours surrounding the Netherlands international, but Rayo Vallecano were keen on keeping him in the Spanish capital. However their failure to sell Raul de Tomas scuppered any realistic move.

After Lucas Ocampos was sold to Rayados de Monterrey in Mexico, Sevilla were looking at Memphis as a potentially option, albeit subject to the financial terms being worked out. However MD say that Sevilla have decided not to move for him in the end, and will wait and see if their current group of attackers are sufficient, before making a decision in January. The latest suggestion is that Corinthians in Brazil could open a door for him.

Memphis is still just 30 years of age, and proved last season that he could still be effective at the top level, causing Inter major headaches in the Champions League. However his injury record and his inconsistency has frustrated both Atletico and Barcelona over the last three years.